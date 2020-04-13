Not Available
Breaking News
Coronavirus cases top 1.9 million globally: Live updates
- By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN
-
-
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- These states have formed regional coalitions to fight coronavirus and reopen their economies
- Coronavirus cases top 1.9 million globally: Live updates
- South Korea is holding an election during the coronavirus crisis. Other countries are postponing theirs. Either way, democracy may suffer
- Chicago man who shoved Marine veteran into the path of an oncoming train is charged with murder
- ESPN asks top talent to take 15 percent pay cut
Most Popular
Articles
- Covington raising electric rates each year for the next eight years to help pay for Plant Vogtle power
- Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
- Conyers Police looking for suspect who shot out door to gain entry to Mountain Motorsports on Iris Drive
- Municipalities mixed in decision of whether or not to empower police to enforce state shelter in place ordinance
- Newton County, Piedmont Newton EMS working to resolve differences over COVID_19 protocols
- U.S. Highway 278 repaving project underway in Newton County
- Georgia State Labor Department updates system to distribute federal unemployment funds
- Georgia Army National Guard sanitizes Rockdale County Sheriff's Office
- Large scale COVID-19 testing station to be set up at Georgia International Horse Park
- Newton County Sheriff's Office, judges reducing jail population amid COVID-19 pandemic
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
Online Poll
Have you received your stimulus check or direct deposit from the federal government?
The Treasury Department said Monday, April 13, that 80 million people will get their stimulus payments via direct deposit this week. Have you received your funds? If not, are you expecting it or are do you not qualify?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.