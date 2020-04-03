Not Available
Coronavirus deaths pass 59,000 globally
- By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN
-
-
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Coronavirus deaths pass 59,000 globally
- At least 70 people infected with coronavirus linked to a single church in California, health officials say
- Doctors say India must prepare for an 'onslaught' as one of Asia's biggest slums reports first coronavirus death
- In the 1918 flu pandemic, not wearing a mask was illegal in some parts of America. What changed?
- Married for 51 years, they died of Covid-19 six minutes apart
Most Popular
Articles
- Early data show average age of Georgia deaths from virus much lower than global figure
- Covington man dies as a result of multiple gunshots
- Conyers, Rockdale 14-day mandatory shelter in place beginning March 26
- Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett being tested for COVID-19
- Covington Police Department arrests Quintarius Manning in connection with Saturday murder
- Newton County to make improvements at Kirkland and Jack Neely roads intersection
- Man killed in ATV accident in Covington
- Newton County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in stolen check case
- Covington, Newton County adopt mandatory shelter in place, no public gatherings, and closing of non-essential businesses
- Governor Kemp's shelter in place order overrides local orders
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
Online Poll
Voting Poll
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.