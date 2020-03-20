Not Available
Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally
- By Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Conyers City Council restricts restaurants to take out or delivery, limits entertainment businesses
- Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally
- Former CDC director: There's a long war ahead and our Covid-19 response must adapt
- Olympics should be postponed, says CEO of USA Swimming
- Japan asked the international media to change how we write their names. No one listened
Most Popular
Articles
- Waffle House in Canton closes after employee tests positive for the coronavirus COVID-19
- Covington sets curfew, requests voluntary shelter in place and prohibition of gatherings of 10 or more
- Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Newton County School System
- Message from the Rockdale and Newton Citizen editor concerning coronavirus update
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in Newton County
- Second Newton County school system employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Dozens charged in money-laundering operation, fraud schemes
- Newton County announces operational changes due to COVID-19
- Rockdale reports first confirmed case of COVID-19
- Four Covington firefighters in self-quarantine; public safety departments in Newton and Rockdale institute safety protocol
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
Online Poll
Voting Poll
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.