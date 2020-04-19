Not Available
Flash Flood Watch until 8AM EDT MON
This bulletin remains in effect until 8:00 am Monday for Rockdale County, GA
River Flood Warning from 3:21PM EDT MON until 1:08PM EDT TUE
This bulletin remains in effect until 1:08 pm Tuesday for Rockdale County, GA
River Flood Warning from 9PM EDT MON until 5:16AM EDT WED
This bulletin remains in effect until 5:16 am Wednesday for Rockdale County, GA
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- A Wisconsin creamery is providing free milk using a 'kindness cooler'
- Michigan inmate who spent decades in prison dies of Covid-19 just before his release
- Shake Shack, Ruth's Chris and other chain restaurants got big PPP loans when small businesses couldn't
- Kroger to require employees to wear face masks
Most Popular
Articles
- Large scale COVID-19 testing station to be set up at Georgia International Horse Park
- Conyers Police looking for suspect who shot out door to gain entry to Mountain Motorsports on Iris Drive
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- What to do when you see a snake
- Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approve townhouse project on Old Covington Highway
- Piedmont Newton receives outpouring of support from community
- Saturday noon update: Georgia Department of Health releases latest coronavirus cases and death figures
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Tuesday 7 p.m. update: Georgia Department of Health releases latest coronavirus cases and death figures
- Covington City Council approves restaurants selling distilled spirits with food for off-premise consumption
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
Online Poll
Have you received your stimulus check or direct deposit from the federal government?
The Treasury Department said Monday, April 13, that 80 million people will get their stimulus payments via direct deposit this week. Have you received your funds? If not, are you expecting it or are do you not qualify?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.