Coronavirus pandemic upends daily life
- By James Griffiths, Brett McKeehan and Veronica Rocha, CNN
- New York City spent two minutes clapping for coronavirus first responders
- FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
- Rhode Island will knock on doors and stop cars to find New Yorkers to slow the spread of coronavirus
- Coronavirus pandemic upends daily life
- Nation's top 2021 RB TreVeyon Henderson chooses Ohio State
- Conyers, Rockdale 14-day mandatory shelter in place beginning March 26
- Conyers orders shelter in place, closure of non-essential businesses, and prohibits gatherings
- Covington, Newton County adopt mandatory shelter in place, no public gatherings, and closing of non-essential businesses
- Covington sets curfew, requests voluntary shelter in place and prohibition of gatherings of 10 or more
- UPDATE: Newton County prepares to issue strongly worded emergency declaration today
- Conyers City Council restricts restaurants to take out or delivery, limits entertainment businesses
- UPDATE: Police identify gun-waving suspect at Covington Home Depot
- Rockdale Chairman Oz Nesbitt strongly encourages residents to stay home
- Georgia's COVID-19 case total rises to 1,387, state health officials say 47 people have now died
- Georgia's COVID-19 case total now at 1,097; 38 Georgians have died so far
