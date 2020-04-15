Cristina Cuomo, wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, is diagnosed with coronavirus

The wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks after he announced he was infected.
"Cristina now has Covid. She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart. It's the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen. And now it has." he said on his show Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday night.
He later tweeted that his children are fine.
"Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core," he said. "All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks."
Cuomo announced his coronavirus diagnosis two weeks ago. He said he was feeling well enough to work, and has continued to anchor his 9 p.m. program from his home
At the time, he said he was having fevers, chills and shortness of breath.
"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he tweeted on March 31. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!"
Cuomo said he has been in quarantine in his basement.
In addition to Cuomo, CNN's Brooke Baldwin also tested positive for coronavirus.
CNN has implemented sweeping changes in response to the pandemic. A majority of employees have worked from home for several weeks and anchors are broadcasting from small studios and home offices.
