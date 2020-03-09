Colleges and universities across the US are canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus

American universities from California to New York have canceled classes as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people and transformed into what CNN is calling a pandemic. A scientist is at work in the VirPath university laboratory, classified as "P3" level of safety, on February 5, 2020 as they try to find an effective treatment against the new SARS-like coronavirus, which has already caused more than 560 deaths.

Universities from California to New York have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic.

The cancellations were initially focused in states and areas hardest hit by the virus, including the Seattle area, California and New York.

In some cases, online instruction is being offered for a limited period, or through the semester. Some schools are telling students to not return to campus for 14 days after their return, depending on the laws in their state.

And many universities are issuing guidance on avoiding travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as students are on or about to go on spring break.

These are some of the major institutions that have taken action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction:

California

California Institute of the Arts

Cal State Long Beach

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of Southern California

Stanford University

Connecticut

Yale University

Delaware

University of Delaware

District of Columbia

American University

Georgetown University

George Washington University

Florida

University of Florida

University of North Florida

University of South Florida

University of West Florida

Florida Polytechnic University

Florida State University

New College of Florida

University of Central Florida

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU)

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida International University

Georgia

Emory University

Kennesaw State University

Georgia Southern

Georgia State University

University of Georgia

Illinois

Northwestern University

University of Illinois-Springfield

Indiana

Indiana University

Notre Dame

Purdue University

Maine

Bowdoin College

Maryland

Johns Hopkins

University System of Maryland

Morgan State University

Massachusetts

Amherst College

Babson College

Boston College

Boston University

Harvard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Massachusetts

Tufts University

Michigan

Michigan State University

Eastern Michigan University

Oakland University

Western Michigan University

Wayne State University

University of Michigan

New Jersey

Princeton University

• Rutgers

Drew University

New Jersey City University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York

Columbia University and Barnard College

Cornell University

Hofstra University

Syracuse University

The City University of New York (CUNY)

New York University (NYU)

Yeshiva University

Skidmore College

North Carolina

Duke University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Elon University

Ohio

Ohio State University

Kent State University

University of Cincinnati

University of Dayton

Oklahoma

University of Tulsa

Pennsylvania

Penn State

West Chester University

University of Pittsburgh

Rhode Island

Brown University

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Texas

Rice University

Texas A&M University

Baylor University

Virginia

University of Virginia

The College of William & Mary

Virginia Tech

Washington state

Seattle University

University of Washington

Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Study abroad programs

A growing list of American universities have canceled study abroad programs as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world.

At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida International and Syracuse, have suspended programs in Italy, and others have canceled programs in China and South Korea.

The study abroad program Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that's been retrofitted into a floating campus, is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.

Update: This article has been updated to include the University of Georgia in the group of institutions that have canceled or suspended in-classroom instruction.

CNN's Connor Spielmaker, Sarah Moon, Jenn Selva and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

