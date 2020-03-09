Colleges and universities across the US are canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus

Universities from California to New York have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic.
The cancellations were initially focused in states and areas hardest hit by the virus, including the Seattle area, California and New York.
In some cases, online instruction is being offered for a limited period, or through the semester. Some schools are telling students to not return to campus for 14 days after their return, depending on the laws in their state.
And many universities are issuing guidance on avoiding travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as students are on or about to go on spring break.
These are some of the major institutions that have taken action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction:
California
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Washington state
Wisconsin
Study abroad programs
A growing list of American universities have canceled study abroad programs as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world.
At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida International and Syracuse, have suspended programs in Italy, and others have canceled programs in China and South Korea.
The study abroad program Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that's been retrofitted into a floating campus, is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.
Update: This article has been updated to include the University of Georgia in the group of institutions that have canceled or suspended in-classroom instruction.
CNN's Connor Spielmaker, Sarah Moon, Jenn Selva and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.