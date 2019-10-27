The family of a missing 21-year-old British woman who disappeared after a beach party on a Cambodian island are traveling there to assist in the search for her.
Amelia Bambridge was last seen at a party on Police Beach on Koh Rong island in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) charity.
Her mother was contacted by the manager of the Nest Beach Club hostel after she failed to check out, and her handbag containing her wallet, phone and bank cards, was found on a nearby beach, Britain's PA news agency reported.
Bambridge, who is from Worthing, West Sussex, had left her passport at the hostel, according to PA.
A spokesperson for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) confirmed to CNN that they are providing consular assistance to Bambridge's family.
The backpacker's brother Harry Bambridge also appealed for help in finding his sister. "For all the religious people can you please do me a big favour and pray for my sister Amelia Bambridge, I'm about to board a plane from LA as she's been missing on her travels in Cambodia for over 48 hours now," he posted on Facebook.
"I've asked who ever might be up there, to look after her for just another 20 hours and her big brother will be there as soon as I can be. Thanks for everyone's who's showed their support, especially to my family back home," said Bambridge, who later confirmed in another Facebook post that he had arrived in Cambodia.
The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that highlights the plight of missing or jailed British travelers abroad, has issued an appeal for information about the backpacker.
"Amelia had been staying at Nest Beach Club Hostel, around 40 minutes away from Police Beach. However she has not returned to the hostel and there are serious concerns for her welfare," the charity said in a statement.
The charity is encouraging anyone with information about her whereabouts to call +44800 098 8485, or to email ops@lbtrust.org.
CNN's Sarah Dean and Sandi Sidhu contributed to this report.