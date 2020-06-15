Oklahoma father Dustin Dennis, 31, has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder after police say he left his two young children in a hot truck for five hours.
According to Tulsa police, Dennis said he took his two children, ages 3 and 4, to a convenience store around noon on Saturday. After returning home, Dennis slept for four to five hours. He said after he woke up he could not find his children in the house. He discovered them after he checked the floorboard of the truck.
Dennis told police he thought he removed his children from his truck, Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
Police said surveillance video obtained from a neighbor shows Dennis getting out of the truck and going into the home without his children. Police determined the children had not been checked on for nearly five hours during the time they were locked in the vehicle.
Dennis' bond is set at $750,000, and he's due in court on June 19, according to his arrest record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.