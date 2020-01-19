At least two Honolulu police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Diamond Head area, according to CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.
The station reported the suspect in the shooting apparently set a home on fire on Hibiscus Drive.
Honolulu Police said the area of Hibiscus Drive was closed because of a police investigation. Video from Hawaii News Now showed several homes on that street engulfed in flames.
CNN has not yet independently confirmed the details of the incident provided by Hawaii News Now.
Earlier, FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes told CNN the FBI was responding to an "active shooter" in Honolulu.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted his "deepest condolences" to the families and friends of the two officers and the department.
"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i," Caldwell wrote.
This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.