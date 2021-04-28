Federal prosecutors indict three men in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Three men were indicted on hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges by a federal grand jury in Southern Georgia in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was out for a jog near Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020, when he was chased down in a truck by three men and fatally shot. Two of the three men -- Gregory and Travis McMichael -- claimed to be conducting a citizen's arrest and acted in self-defense.
A third man, William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who recorded video of Arbery's death, allegedly hit Arbery with his truck after he joined the McMichaels in the chase.
All three men were charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping, according to a news release from the US Justice Department.
Travis and Gregory McMichael were charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing (in Travis's case discharging) a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.