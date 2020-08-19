FedEx cargo jet makes pre-dawn emergency landing in Los Angeles

Sparks erupted from the bottom of a FedEx cargo jet as it made a pre-dawn emergency landing Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.
A man who was hurt while leaving the aircraft was taken to a hospital, said airport spokeswoman Olga Gallardo. His condition was unknown, but the injury was described as not life-threatening.
Only two people were on board, she said.
FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 767, experienced a landing gear malfunction while landing about around 4:50 a.m. PDT, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crew was unable to extend the left main landing gear before landing on Runway 25R, Gregor said in a statement.
The runway was closed until the aircraft can be removed, the statement said.
The plane had departed from Newark Liberty International Airport. The FAA will investigate.
Video from the scene showed sparks and flames shooting out from the bottom of the plane as it slowed on the runway.
