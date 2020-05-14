Florida wildfires fueled by winds and dry weather on Thursday forced evacuations and closed parts of Interstate 75 in the Naples area.
Mandatory evacuation orders by the Greater Naples Fire Control District were prompted by "fast-moving" brush fires sweeping across 4,000 acres, according to a tweet by the Collier County sheriff.
"Moderate winds are contributing to significant fire movement which is now anticipated throughout the late night," the sheriff's office said Wednesday night via Twitter.
It was unclear how many people were affected by the order but structures in the heavily wooded areas north of I-75 and the RV communities of Panther Walk and Club Naples were included, according to the tweet.
The Collier County fires, which merged overnight, consumed 4,000 acres and were 10% contained, the Florida Forestry Service said.
Florida Highway Patrol shuttered a portion of I-75 at mile marker 80 -- which remained closed Thursday morning, according to the agency.
"Wildfire smoke can cause scratchy throat, coughing, headaches, and/or irritated eyes and nose," Florida Health Collier said via Twitter.
More than a dozen wildfires raged this week across Florida, which is known for hot weather. The year has been exceptionally torrid, with South Florida seeing June-like temperatures in April. A lack of rain across Florida hasn't helped.
The Florida Panhandle was hit hard, with wildfires last week prompting evacuations and road closures, including sections of Interstate 10 near Pensacola. In Walton County, the Mussett Bayou Fire destroyed multiple structures and forced officials to evacuate about 500 residents.
