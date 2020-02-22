A person was killed Saturday night at the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans when they were hit by a float, according to the city's emergency preparedness campaign.
The final part of the parade was canceled, NOLA Ready tweeted.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a tandem float was involved in the incident.
"I do have my concerns and I think we have to do our due diligence in making sure this is a safe Carnival for everyone," he told reporters.
NOLA Ready announced tandem floats won't be allowed for the rest of the season. Tandem floats have two or more sections connected by a hitch.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said police responded to the fatality "in record time."
It is the second death during the Carnival season that precedes Mardi Gras.
A woman was killed Wednesday night during the Krewe of Nyx parade. She was hit by a tandem float, authorities said.
Five parades are scheduled for Sunday, officials said.
