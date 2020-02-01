As winter weather continues across the country, people are getting creative.
Cut to these Baby Yoda snow sculptures, a huge upgrade from the basic snowman with a carrot nose.
Let Twitter user Karen show you how it's done.
"Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six foot tall Baby Yoda snowman!!" she wrote.
Others are a little more closer to scale, even going as far as to color the snow green.
"Yesterday we made Baby SNOWDA and have TONS of snow left over!" wrote Twitter user Sami.
Baby Yoda (or Baby Snowda, heh) has become a popular character, mainly for its utter adorableness. It comes from the new Star Wars show "The Mandalorian," which debuted on Disney+ last year.
The character has inspired everything from toys and Build-A-Bears to memes and gifs.
