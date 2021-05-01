A former player for the New York Jets died in an accident during a fishing tournament in Texas on Thursday, according to tournament officials and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Pete Lammons, 77, played six seasons for the Jets, including in Super Bowl III, according to a statement posted on the team's website.
Lammons fell overboard from a boat on Thursday morning while participating in the Toyota Series event at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Brookeland, Texas, Major League Fishing said in a statement posted on their website. He was an "experienced co-angler" and had participated in 57 tournaments for MLF, according to the statement.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine Lammons' cause of death, TPWD said.
CNN's Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.
