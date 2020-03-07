Four people died after a hotel that was being used as a coronavirus quarantine center collapsed Saturday night in southeastern China, according to China's Ministry of Emergency Management.
When the building came down, 80 people were inside. Nine escaped, while about 70 people were trapped, 48 of whom have since been rescued.
The Fujian Fire Department has deployed 848 fire fighters, 169 fire engines and seven search dogs, and has worked through the night to find survivors.
"We are using life detection instruments to monitor signs of life and professional breaking-in tools to make forcible entries. We are trying our utmost to save trapped people," said Guo Yutuan, squadron leader of the Quanzhou armed police detachment's mobile unit.
Rescuers have so far pulled out 42 people from the rubble -- one is in critical condition and four are seriously injured.
Among those rescued were a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.
Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.
It wasn't immediately clear why the building collapsed.
