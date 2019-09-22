Google Doodle honors Junko Tabei, first woman to climb Mount Everest

Google on Sunday is honoring Junko Tabei with an animated doodle marking what would have been the Japanese mountain climber's 80th birthday.
Tabei was the first woman to summit Mt. Everest, the world's highest peak, in 1975.
Before her death in 2016, Tabei also became the first woman to conquer the "Seven Summits," the highest mountains on all seven continents.
That list includes Kilimanjaro in Africa, Denali in North America, Elbrus in Europe, Aconcagua in South America, Carstensz Pyramid in Australia (it's technically in New Guinea), Vinson in Antarctica and Everest in Asia.
Tabei is celebrated for breaking stereotypes about women, both in her culture and internationally.
"Most Japanese men of my generation would expect the woman to stay at home and clean house," Tabei said in a 1991 interview, according to the Japan Times.
But instead the 4-foot-9 mother of two made history by founding Japan's first Ladies Climbing Club and leading expeditions all over the world.
Despite a battle with cancer, Tabei continued climbing throughout her life, summiting more than 150 mountains in 76 countries.