Harvey Weinstein is 'not a harmless old man,' prosecutors say in opening statements

Prosecutors detailed years of alleged sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein and said he "is not a harmless old man" during opening statements at his sexual assault and rape trial on Wednesday morning.
Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said Weinstein, the 67-year-old movie mogul, was an imposing figure, both in his Hollywood influence and in his physical stature. In court, Weinstein could be seen shaking his head when Hast said he "is not a harmless old man."
State prosecutors say Weinstein raped a previously unnamed woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on Mimi Haleyi, a production assistant, in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment. He is charged with five felony counts: first-degree rape, third-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of predatory sexual assault.
Hast named the unidentified woman as Jessica Mann, who Hast said maintained a relationship with Weinstein after he allegedly raped her. Weinstein assaulted Mann three times over the years, Hast said, and Mann saw a needle for an erection stimulant in the trash after two of the incidents.
Hast also detailed accusations from "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who has said Weinstein raped her in 1993-1994. She is expected to testify as prosecutors seek to prove Weinstein committed serious crimes against multiple victims.
In addition, three "prior bad acts" witnesses are expected to accuse Weinstein of assault, as prosecutors argue his behavior showed a pattern of sexual abuse. These witnesses, who had previously been unnamed, were identified in court as Dawn Dunning, Tara Ley and Lauren Young.
Weinstein's attorneys deny that there was any nonconsensual sexual activity.
Their opening statements are expected to take aim at the testimony of the women who form the crux of the case against Weinstein. In a preview of their arguments on Tuesday, his defense attorneys said they had "dozens and dozens and dozens" of emails between the accusers and Weinstein that they say show "loving words" toward him.
The opening statements come more than two years after The New York Times and The New Yorker published stories quoting women who accused Weinstein of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment. The outpouring of allegations that followed helped spark the #MeToo movement that seeks to bring attention to -- and stop -- sexual violence.
Weinstein was fired from his namesake company and publicly disgraced. He was arrested and charged in May 2018. Still, the case against him is uncertain and is likely to rise or fall largely on the strength of the women's testimony.
Of the charges, the counts of predatory sexual assault are the most serious. Weinstein could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
