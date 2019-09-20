Emergency responders across southeast Texas are scrambling to help people who've been stranded or displaced by flooding from Imelda.
The tropical system swamped whole neighborhoods, with reports of more than 40 inches of rain in some places.
The Houston Fire Department was dispatched to nearly 2,000 emergency incidents and performed 142 high water rescues Friday between midnight and 2:45 a.m., the agency tweeted.
More than 400 high-water rescues had been performed Thursday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, that agency said.
First responders weren't the only ones helping. Ordinary people also were doing what they could for their flooded neighbors.
Edward and Maya Gonzalez saw people struggling to get horses out of floodwaters in Spring, Texas, they posted on Twitter.
One man was swept by the current into some bushes. Two people swam out to help him while others got the horses to safety.
Furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known locally as "Mattress Mack," on Thursday turned one of his Gallery Furniture stores into a shelter.
"We are open as a shelter and you can sleep here and you can eat here. Stay as long you need," he said in a Facebook Live video.
Pets would be welcome, too, he said.
McIngvale also opened one his stores in 2017 to people displaced by Hurricane Harvey and donated furniture to people who lost their homes.
"We'll take care of you because Texas always takes care of us," he said Thursday.
Churches, schools and community buildings have also opened as shelters, CNN affiliate KPRC reported.
Rapper Trae tha Truth, DJ Mr. Rogers and members of his Relief Gang were out Thursday in trucks to pick up people stranded by the storm.
Trae tha Truth urged others with trucks that could handle the water to join the effort.
"We've taken people out of their homes, from pregnant women from their homes to vehicles that stranded," he told CNN affiliate KRTK. "A lot of times, If we see people actually trying to move through the water, whether they may be walking or they have their kids, we will transport them to where they need to go. So, we're doing a little bit of everything."
He does a lot of charity work in Houston and helped rescue people during Harvey, as well.
"It's just been a lot of people in need," he said. "I think it was kind of unexpected of how serious it was going to be."
CNN's Dave Hennen, Konstantin Toropin and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this story.