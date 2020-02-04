With little to no notice, airports and local officials are now on the front lines in trying to stop the Wuhan coronavirus' spread into the US.
The problem: Some say they've barely received any guidance or logistical help in implementing new travel and quarantine rules ordered by the federal government.
"Everyone has been trying to nail down clarifications on the travel ban," an official at a major West Coast airport told CNN.
"There were questions along the line like 'How is this going to work? What are going to be the procedures?' and 'What are the details on a quarantine?'"
The new federal rules, which went into effect Sunday, include:
-- Temporarily banning any foreign national who has visited China in the past 14 days from entering the US
-- Forcing US citizens who have recently traveled to Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- to be quarantined for up to 14 days after their return to the US
-- Requiring US citizens returning from other parts of mainland China to undergo health screenings at selected ports of entry. These Americans could also undergo up to 14 days of self-monitored quarantine.
Planes carrying US citizens who have recently been in China must land at one of 11 designated airports: John F. Kennedy in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Honolulu, Dallas, Detroit, Newark and Washington's Dulles.
The West Coast official's airport is one of the 11 airports designated for coronavirus screenings and possible quarantine.
But the official worried the airport was not prepared for large numbers of potentially sick people. Previous training scenarios typically involved preparations for just a small number of sick people, the source said.
"We have identified a couple of spaces in the airport facility that we can block off and contain people," the official said.
While airports scramble, the global death toll soars.
At least 427 people have died from Wuhan coronavirus, mostly in China. The country has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus, which was a mystery illness just two months ago.
In the US, at least 11 people have been diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus. Two of them contracted the virus from their spouses, who had recently traveled to the Wuhan area.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
Confusion at many levels
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is adding health screenings and mobilizing first responders. But "there's a need for clear operational guidance," and federal authorities "need all to get on the same page."
"Local law enforcement, local support should not be on the front lines without a clear federal mandate on these nuanced questions that come from the mandate to quarantine people who are coming from the particular province," Lightfoot said.
"And also, for people who are supposed to self-quarantine, what does that mean?"
Hawaii is still looking for places to house quarantined people, if necessary. But Lt. Gov. Josh Green said military bases would like be the preferred choice.
"We will be prepared. We are spending 24/7 on this to make sure that whatever steps necessary be taken to keep our people safe," Green told CNN affiliate KITV.
"But we never like a rushed job, and that's kind of what the federal government did to us."
Canadian citizen turned away at the US border
The new travel ban involving those recently in China doesn't just apply at airports.
A Canadian citizen trying to enter the US was turned back at the northern border, acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said Monday.
"We're just beginning, today, to see results of implementation," Cuccinelli said.
As for travel by water, the Coast Guard held a ship offshore in Washington state's Puget Sound until it passed a 14-day waiting period and no passenger showed symptoms.
The federal government isn't just trying to seal US borders from incoming coronavirus cases. It's also urging Americans to not go to China.
The State Department issued a level 4 travel advisory warning residents not to travel to China. It said most commercial air carriers have already reduced or suspended flights to and from the country.
Trapped in an apartment thousands of miles away
San Diego resident Kenneth Burnett's wife, Yanjun Wei, 3-year-old son Rowan, and 1-year-old daughter Mia have been trapped in Wuhan, China, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Burnett was supposed to join his family to celebrate the Chinese New Year, but the metropolis was shut down.
Wei told him she and their children have been holed up in a high-rise apartment.
"It's terrifying," Burnett said. "It is very dramatic to shut down (an area) of 50 million people. You think to yourself, if that can happen what else can happen?"
Burnett and Wei had been trying to get in contact with the State Department and the US Embassy in China for help. Now, Burnett said his wife and children are tentatively booked on the next evacuation flight out.
"We think my wife and kids will get seats," he said, "but they basically they won't guarantee anything."
CNN's Dave Alsup and Geneva Sands contributed to this report.
