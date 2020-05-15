How to watch CNN's special on coronavirus and race

CNN anchor Don Lemon and CNN political commentator Van Jones co-host the "The Color of Covid" on Friday. It's a special, hourlong conversation about the devastating impact of coronavirus on people of color, featuring new messages of hope from Samuel L. Jackson, Mario Lopez, Common, Alfre Woodard and many more.
The coronavirus pandemic is hitting black and brown Americans especially hard on all fronts, magnifying the systemic inequalities that persist in the United States.
Who is moderating?
CNN anchor Don Lemon and political commentator Van Jones will moderate the second edition of this event.
Who is participating?
As well as presenting the grim picture of how the virus is affecting nonwhite Americans, "The Color of Covid" will feature live interviews from notable guests fighting to serve these communities, including former surgeon Dr. Regina Benjamin, Bishop T.D. Jakes and billionaire investor Robert Smith, as well as messages of hope from Samuel L. Jackson, Mario Lopez, Common, Alfre Woodard and others.
What time is the special?
"The Color of Covid" airs Friday, May 15, at 10 p.m. ET.
How can I watch?
"The Color of Covid" will air exclusively on CNN. It can also be viewed on CNN.com, CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV).
The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems.
Who was in the first edition of this special?
Celebrities like Snoop Dogg, America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sean "Diddy" Combs sent in messages of hope for the first edition of "Color of Covid."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.