Husband of missing Colorado mother charged with her murder

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia... Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. Sweetwater Creek near Austell affecting Douglas and Cobb Counties. Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Chattahoochee River near Whitesburg affecting Coweta, Carroll and Heard Counties. Coosa River near Rome Mayos Bar L & D Park affecting Floyd County. Tallapoosa River near Tallapoosa affecting Haralson County. Sweetwater Creek near Northwest Austell affecting Douglas and Cobb Counties. Sweetwater Creek near Powder Springs affecting Paulding and Cobb Counties. For the Big Creek...including Alpharetta...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Chattahoochee River Basin...including Whitesburg...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sweetwater Creek...including Austell, Northwest Austell, Powder Springs...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Macon...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:31 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet and slowly falling. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 2.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands... fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water. &&