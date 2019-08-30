The hurricane cakes at Florida Publix stores are back with full force.
On Thursday CNN reported on a Publix cookie cake decorated with the storm's path that was making waves on social media. In the last 24 hours more cakes have surfaced as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the coast.
The supermarket has even stepped up their decor by adding other elements that Florida residents may need during the storm.
Hurricane Dorian is set to make landfall in Florida on Monday. Both the governors of Georgia and Florida have declared a state of emergency ahead of the possible damage.