Tornado Watch until 7AM EDT MON
This bulletin remains in effect until 7:00 am Monday for Rockdale County, GA
Wind Advisory until 10AM EDT MON
This bulletin remains in effect until 10:00 am Monday for Rockdale County, GA
India coronavirus cases surge: Live updates
- By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
Latest News
- China's PLA Navy is controlling coronavirus and aircraft carrier's deployment proves it, report says
- Japan leader Shinzo Abe's video at home with pet dog prompts social media backlash
- Beijing faces a diplomatic crisis after reports of mistreatment of Africans in China causes outrage
- A grocery store worker who died of coronavirus began dating her husband 22 years ago on Easter
- Earlier Covid-19 mitigation efforts could have saved more lives in US, top health official says
Most Popular
- Covington raising electric rates each year for the next eight years to help pay for Plant Vogtle power
- Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
- Municipalities mixed in decision of whether or not to empower police to enforce state shelter in place ordinance
- Newton County, Piedmont Newton EMS working to resolve differences over COVID_19 protocols
- Conyers Police looking for suspect who shot out door to gain entry to Mountain Motorsports on Iris Drive
- U.S. Highway 278 repaving project underway in Newton County
- Georgia Army National Guard sanitizes Rockdale County Sheriff's Office
- Georgia State Labor Department updates system to distribute federal unemployment funds
- Newton County Sheriff's Office, judges reducing jail population amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Georgia gas prices expected to continue to decline
Apr 13
Apr 13
Apr 14
Apr 15
Apr 15
