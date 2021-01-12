An Indonesian search team has recovered one of the two black boxes that belonged to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed in the Java Sea with 62 people on board three days ago.
It was not immediately clear whether the box found was the the cockpit voice recorder or the flight data recorder, CNN Indonesia reported. An Indonesian Navy team recovered the box on Tuesday evening.
Indonesian Navy divers found the wreckage from flight SJ 182 on Sunday after locating a signal from the Boeing jet's fuselage. A team has recovered human remains and parts of the plane from the site.
Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 crashed in the waters northwest of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Saturday afternoon shortly after takeoff. The flight crashed among the Thousand Islands, a popular tourist destination among Indonesians. The flight was bound for Pontianak, a city on the Indonesian part of Borneo island.
