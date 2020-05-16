Authorities are searching rugged terrain after they found a personal item they believe belongs to a Colorado woman who went missing on Mother's Day.
Suzanne Morphew, 49, vanished Sunday after going cycling in the area of County Road 225 and West Highway 50 near Maysville, Colorado.
Nearly 90 investigators have spent days looking for her using drones, scent dogs and flyover missions.
On Thursday, they found what could be her personal item, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a statement. It did not say what the item was or where it was found.
"While investigators aren't releasing details about what may have been found, they can confirm that Ms. Morphew has not yet been located to date," the sheriff's office said.
Local, state and federal investigators are searching steep and rugged terrain in an effort to find any additional items, authorities said.
There's a $200,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
The FBI has set up a dedicated tip line at 719-312-7530 for any leads.
CNN's Allen Kim contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.