Cancel your plans and leave the day wide open, because NFL Sunday is back with a full slate of hard-hitting action.
Week five brings some serious matchups, including Packers vs. Cowboys and Bills vs. Titans.
What's more, the Bears will take on the Raiders in London.
Here's a rundown of all the teams playing and how to watch:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
Minnesota VIkings vs. New York Giants
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh
New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri