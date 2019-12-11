J.J. Culver has accomplished something his brother, NBA player and former Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, never did in college.
J.J. Culver, who plays for Wayland Baptist University, became the second player in NAIA history to score at least 100 points in a game.
The senior guard scored 100 in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist University on Tuesday.
"Definitely a dream come true," Culver said in a tweet. "I put in a lot of work for this. I love playing basketball and thanks everyone for the support."
In a separate tweet, Culver, who is majoring in religion, added, "All glory to God! Couldn't have done it without my Coaches, Teammates, and Family."
The feat left Jarrett Culver, a rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves who in the spring helped Texas Tech reach the NCAA title game, seemingly in disbelief.
"WAIT.... my brother @jj10culver just scored 100 points in a game," Jarrett Culver said in a tweet. "Somebody tell me I'm not dreaming."
On Tuesday in Plainview, Texas, J.J. Culver scored the team's first 42 points and had 51 at halftime. If he had stopped playing right then, he still would have had a school record -- beating the 50 by Roy Young against Sheppard Air Force Base during the 1955-56 season.
"The guys realized he was hot and kept going to him," Wayland head coach Ty Harrelson said, according to the team's website. "We figured as long as he's taking good shots and shots out of our philosophy that he had a chance to do something special tonight."
For the night, Culver played 38 minutes, shooting 34 of 62 from the field, 12 of 33 from three-point range and 20 of 27 at the free throw line. The team's second-highest scorer of the night, Jonathon Robinson, had eight points.
"I've coached him really hard for four years, so I'm happy for him and proud of him," Harrelson said of Culver. "It couldn't happen to a nicer kid and harder worker."
Said Jarrett Culver on Twitter: "jj you a legend brother."
The NAIA record for the most points in a game is 113, set by Clarence "Bevo" Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) in 1954. The NCAA single-game record for the most points scored in a game is by Jack Taylor, who had 138 for Division III Grinnell College in 2012.
The only NBA player to score 100 points in a game is Wilt Chamberlain, in 1962.