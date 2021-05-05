Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia... Sweetwater Creek near Austell affecting Douglas and Cobb Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties. Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale Counties. Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. Tallapoosa River near Tallapoosa affecting Haralson County. For the Big Creek...including Cumming, Alpharetta, Roswell...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sweetwater Creek...including Powder Springs, Powder Springs, Powder Springs, Northwest Austell, Austell, Austell, Austell 6S... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville , Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville, Snellville, Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Snellville, Northeast Lithonia , Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead , Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:46 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.5 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands... fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water. &&