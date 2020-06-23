A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion for a mistrial Tuesday in the case of Robert Durst, the subject of HBO's "The Jinx" who is accused of murdering his confidante Susan Berman.
Durst's trial was suspended on March 16 after only a few days of witness testimony because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Mark Windham, wearing a black face mask to match his black robe, pointed out the defense, asked for the adjournment in March and said, "The motion for a mistrial is denied."
The trial will resume July 27 in an Inglewood courtroom refurbished to accommodate social distancing requirements.
In a broadcast of the proceedings, Durst lawyer David Chesnoff appeared remotely, and could be heard pleading, "the defendant is not asking for a do-over your honor, just a plain and fresh start."
Chesnoff argued a new panel should be picked citing concerns over the jury accurately recalling prior testimony, jurors being exposed to outside influences during the trial break and coronavirus health concerns for lawyers, the judge, and jurors.
"No amount of precautions can stop a disease without a cure," he later added.
Prosecutor John Lewin, who was in court, replied that the defense's motion "is a do over" and that a "wealthy" Durst and his team repeatedly file for mistrials.
"When the pandemic is over, guaranteed we'll get more mistrial motions because they want to start from scratch," Lewin said.
Durst is confined to a cell in the Twin Towers jail medical unit according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Lawyers predict the trial could last another four months and the frail defendant will take the witness stand for at least two weeks.
The case centers on largely circumstantial evidence, including Durst's infamous muttering on the HBO documentary "The Jinx" that he had "killed them all."
