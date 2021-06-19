Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north and central Georgia. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Sunday evening. * A tropical low pressure system will bring heavy rainfall to portions of Georgia today and Sunday. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected over the watch area, with higher amounts to 6 inches possible over portions of western and north Georgia. Quickly accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient runoff and increase flash flooding potential. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&