Kansas City shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman, and 15 others injured

A gunman opened fire on people waiting in line to get into a Kansas City bar Sunday night and was stopped by an armed security guard, police said.
A man, who police believe was the shooter, and a woman were found dead in the bar's parking lot. Kansas City police Capt. David Jackson said the armed security guard engaged the gunman in the parking lot.
The suspected shooter was identified as Jahron Swift, 29, and the woman was identified as Raeven Parks, 25, according to Police Chief Richard Smith.
During a press conference Monday, Smith maintained at least 15 people were injured in the shooting and no motive has been identified despite rumors on social media. Authorities are still working to figure out the extent of the injuries among those people, whether they're all gunshot wounds or other injuries, Smith said.
The shooting came hours after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a trip to Super Bowl LIV, beating the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Business records show the bar, 9ine Ultra Lounge, is owned by former Chiefs cornerback Alphonso Hodge, CNN affiliate KCTV reported.
Officers were nearby when the call about the shooting came in just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jackson said.
Smith said prior to the shooting there was a disturbance in the line outside the club, but it was unclear what caused the disturbance. A 9ine Ultra Lounge security guard was inside the club when gunfire went off outside, at which point the security guard went outside and confronted the suspect, Smith said.
Officers were not involved in the shooting and did not fire any shots, Jackson said.
Three of the 15 injured are in critical condition, Jackson said.
"Detectives and crime scene investigators will be collecting evidence and talking with witnesses to gather evidence and more information to see what lead to this shooting," Jackson said.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed his condolences on Twitter.
"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night's mass shooting." Lucas tweeted Monday. "Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse."
CNN's Christina Maxouris, Konstantin Toropin and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.
