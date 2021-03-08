A Kentucky judge on Monday dismissed charges against Kenneth Walker III, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police when a "no-knock" search warrant was executed on her home in Louisville on March 13, 2020.
Walker was accused of shooting a Louisville police officer during the flawed forced-entry raid.
Walker, thinking officers were intruders, fired one shot as they broke down the door. Officers returned fire, riddling the apartment with bullets and killing the 26-year-old Taylor in the process.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens dismissed the charges Monday "with prejudice," meaning Walker can't be charged with the same offenses related to the shooting, according to court documents.
CNN has reached out to Walker's attorney, Rob Eggert, for comment.
No officer who took part in the raid was charged for Taylor's actual killing. Only one of the three officers -- Brett Hankison -- was charged in connection with the shooting. A grand jury charged Hankison in September with three counts of felony wanton endangerment for blindly firing 10 shots into Taylor's home. Hankison, who was fired on June 23, has pleaded not guilty.
In January, the Louisville Police Department fired two other officers -- Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes -- who were involved in the shooting at Taylor's home.
CNN's Ganesh Setty contributed to this report.
