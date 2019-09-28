On Saturday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes are going head-to-head with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and there's a lot at stake.
Well, a lot of tacos.
LeBron James challenged his friend Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as well Wade's wife, actress Gabrielle Union, to a bet, and the winner gets to pick where to go for Taco Tuesday.
"I love you guys and I know you guys are SUPER EXCITED today but this won't end well for you guys! #GoBucks P.S. Small/Big Bet??" the four-time MVP said, tagging Wade and Union in his tweet.
"BIG BET... Winner chooses next #TacoTuesday location??" Union said in response.
James, who is from Akron, Ohio, is a loyal Buckeyes fan. Union is a native of Omaha, Nebraska, and a passionate Cornhuskers supporter.
Wade, who grew up in the Chicago area and retired from the Heat last season, had a much lighter approach to the bet.
"Can we all just get along," the 16-year NBA veteran jokingly tweeted.
Union, who was a guest GameDay picker at ESPN's College GameDay, made headlines earlier Saturday when she wore Cornhuskers offensive lineman Christian Gaylord's jersey number.
The jersey belonged to Gaylord's father, who passed away in a car accident last week.
Gaylord responded to Union's tweet asking which Huskers jersey she should wear to the GameDay show and offered his late father's jersey.
Ohio State is 6-1 all-time against Nebraska, and has not lost a game to the Cornhuskers since 2011.