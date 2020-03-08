Not Available
Live updates: More than 108,000 coronavirus cases worldwide
- By Jessie Yeung, Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN
- Suspect in eight rapes over last 20 years caught near his home in Conyers
- Covington man suspected in double murder in Newton and Gwinnett
- Newton County superintendent addresses community concerns regarding coronavirus
- Conyers officer injured in two-car crash
- Discounted convenience center hang tags now available
- Continued rain, flooding leads Gov. Brian Kemp to declare State of Emergency for all counties south of I-20
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Gov. Brian Kemp says there are two confirmed Coronavirus cases in Georgia
- Rockdale County Superintendent addresses coronavirus concerns; offers reassurance
- Newton, Rockdale included in Flash Flood Watch issued for Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon
Poll: What's your favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavor?
Justin Timberlake started a fierce debate on social media when he declared Samoas to be his favorite Girl Scout cookies over Thin Mints. Tell us your choice.
