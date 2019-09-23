Man accused of shooting Chicago police officer charged with four attempted murders

The man who allegedly shot a Chicago police officer on Saturday has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in that shooting as well as the shooting of a young girl last week, police said.
Michael Blackman, 45, was shot and detained Saturday afternoon after an "armed encounter" with officers, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. He was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
A manhunt had been underway for Blackman after an officer was shot multiple times while trying to make an arrest on the city's South Side, authorities said.
The 40-year-old officer with the department's fugitive apprehension unit was part of a team trying to arrest Blackman in connection with a separate shooting, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
Officers got into a physical struggle with the suspect before he fired shots, hitting an officer in the groin and at least twice in one leg, Johnson added.
After Blackman's arrest, Guglielmi posted photos of a pistol recovered from the scene.
"He posed a clear and present danger to the people of Chicago," Guglielmi said.
Police say Blackman shot a woman Wednesday morning in the city's Fulton River District while he was riding a bicycle.
Earlier this week, police released surveillance images they say show the suspect riding a bicycle on the street and also taking it inside a bike shop for repair.
The motive for Wednesday's shooting is still under investigation.
Johnson said Blackman's arrest history dates to 1991 on burglary, battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance charges.
Officer is in stable condition
Despite his injuries, the wounded officer was able to apply his own tourniquet as he was taken to the hospital.
"He came basically bleeding to death. He had already lost a significant amount of blood and was taken immediately to the operating room for surgery," Jane Kayle Lee, a trauma surgeon at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
Lee said the officer was in stable condition Saturday afternoon after undergoing surgery and several blood transfusions. He's recovering well but is expected to need further surgeries, she said.
"We were reminded of the sacrifices our officers make every day to protect the residents in the city that we love," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters at the hospital.
The officer was identified only as a 16-year veteran with the Chicago Police Department and a member of a fugitive apprehension unit.
