Man charged in New Hampshire church shooting accused of giving attorney a brain hemorrhage

The man who allegedly barged into a wedding at a New Hampshire church and shot the bride and a bishop has assaulted his attorney in jail, causing a brain hemorrhage, authorities say.
Dale Holloway, 37, allegedly broke attorney Michael Davidow's nose Monday and caused a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a temporal lobe hemorrhage, a cut lip and various head contusions, according to an affidavit.
Holloway appeared in court Tuesday to face a first-degree assault charge and the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf because he did not have a lawyer.
The judge granted the prosecutors' request to hold Holloway in preventative detention.
Attorney couldn't remember day or year
While riding in an ambulance after the incident, Davidow, 52, told a paramedic that he didn't remember what happened and couldn't remember what day or year it was, the affidavit says. Davidow confirmed he was a public defender but didn't remember going to work Monday, according to court documents.
In a subsequent interview with a detective at the hospital, Davidow said a previous meeting with Holloway did not got well, they did not get along, and Holloway did not want him as his lawyer.
Davidow told the detective that he remembered putting his phone and car keys into a locker at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on Monday and going in to meet with Holloway. The next thing he remembered was waking up in the ambulance, according to the affidavit.
A corrections officer outside the interview room told investigators that after 20 minutes of Holloway and Davidow meeting, he heard a knock on the window, which usually signals the end of the meeting, according to the affidavit.
He saw Holloway walking away from the window and Davidow was seated at the table, bleeding onto the floor, according to the affidavit.
The interview room is not monitored or recorded and the inmate is handcuffed to the table only when the inmate has shown signs of being dangerous, the court document says.
CNN has reached out to Davidow for comment.
Two shot at wedding
Holloway is accused of the shooting inside the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham that left 60-year-old Claire McMullen in the hospital with arm injuries and 75-year-old Stanley Choate in serious condition, after he was shot in the chest, the state attorney general's office said.
The groom, CNN affiliate WHDH reported, was 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, who was struck in the head with a weapon during the shooting and was treated and released from a hospital, the office said.
Holloway is charged with attempted murder in Choate's shooting, second degree assault in McMullen's shooting, simple assault for "striking (Castiglione) in the head with a firearm" and with being a felon in possession of a firearm, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement. He was initially charged with first-degree assault in the incident.
