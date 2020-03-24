Not Available
March 25 coronavirus news
- By Helen Regan, Joshua Berlinger, Adam Renton, Ivana Kottasová and Meg Wagner, CNN
- Updated
- Coronavirus death toll tops 21,000 globally
- This Arkansas orchestra will soothe all your coronavirus anxiety with its bedtime lullabies
- Couple who can't see their baby in NICU hope people take social distancing more seriously
- Georgia's COVID-19 case total rises to 1,387, state health officials say 47 people have now died
- NYU wants its senior medical students to graduate early and join the battle against coronavirus
- Covington sets curfew, requests voluntary shelter in place and prohibition of gatherings of 10 or more
- Rockdale enacting 14-day mandatory shelter in place beginning March 26
- UPDATE: Newton County prepares to issue strongly worded emergency declaration today
- Conyers City Council restricts restaurants to take out or delivery, limits entertainment businesses
- Rockdale reports first confirmed case of COVID-19
- UPDATE: Police identify gun-waving suspect at Covington Home Depot
- Rockdale Chairman Oz Nesbitt strongly encourages residents to stay home
- Conyers orders shelter in place, closure of non-essential businesses, and prohibits gatherings
- Amici to temporarily close three restaurants in Covington, Conyers, Madison
- Newton County Jail Blotter
