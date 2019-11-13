Massachusetts residents can now choose a nonbinary gender designation on their driver's licenses and ID cards.
On Tuesday, the gender designation of "X" -- which signifies gender neutral -- became part of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle's technology system upgrade, the state Department of Transportation said.
The registry now recognizes three gender designation options: "male," "female," and "nonbinary," transportation officials said.
These options are being made available for new credential issuance, renewals and amendments of licenses and IDs, the department said.
The move comes as the nation celebrates Transgender Awareness Week, which takes place between November 13 and 19. Massachusetts joins at least 14 other states that offer a third-gender option on driver's licenses. Washington, DC and New York City do, as well.
Nonbinary is one of the more common terms to describe people who don't identify as male or female. Some may have a gender that blends male and female elements, or they may not identify with any gender. Common synonyms or alternatives to nonbinary terms include genderqueer and gender nonconforming.
CNN's Darran Simon and journalist Emanuella Grinberg contributed to this report.