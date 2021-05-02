Not Available
May 2 coronavirus news
- By Ivana Kottasová, Joshua Berlinger and Brad Lendon, CNN
-
-
- 0
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' cooks up more animated action for May the 4th
- Reclusive 'Simpsons' writer John Swartzwelder gives first major interview
- NCSS earns district-Wide No Place For Hate Designation for third consecutive year
- Updated Rockdale County sex offender list
- May the 4th be with you and other pop culture holidays
Most Popular
Articles
- Two-year-old child shot inside Conyers apartment following argument by two men outside
- Keller Whites earns highest SAT score in Rockdale County
- Two arrested following armed robbery, high speed chase in South Georgia
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- More tornadoes are likely Monday as over 100 million people are at risk for severe storms
- Parents charged with cruelty to children after 3-year-old found wandering alone in neighborhood
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Covington man arrested and charged in connection with murder in Gilmer County
- Six students awarded Horace J. JohnsonBeyond the Bar scholarships
- No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccination at Georgia Piedmont site
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Which fast food fried chicken sandwich is your favorite?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.