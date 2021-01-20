Three New York National Guard soldiers were killed Wednesday night when their helicopter crashed in a routine training mission in upstate New York, according to the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

The crash happened in Mendon, about 17 miles south of Rochester, the military and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The helicopter was a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter. The incident is under investigation, the Division of Military and Naval Affairs said, adding no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

