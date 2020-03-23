More states extend school closures, some until the end of the school year

More states are extending the time their schools will remain closed, some even through the rest of the school year, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rapidly rise in the United States.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday he will close schools in the state for the rest of the academic year, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that state's schools to remain closed through May 15.
The orders come as states step up measures to fight the spread of the virus. Millions of people are under state orders aimed at keeping them home, and by Wednesday, when all measures go into effect that have been announced, 39% of the US population will be under such orders in 12 states.
As of Sunday, schools were closed in 46 states, according to Education Week, affecting at least 54.5 million students.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly last week was the first in the United States to close a state's schools for the rest of the school year.
California schools are closed indefinitely, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has said it's likely they won't open for the rest of the academic year. Los Angeles United School District on Monday said its schools will remain closed until May 1.
There were more than 40,000 cases of coronavirus across the country as of Monday afternoon, and more than 500 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.