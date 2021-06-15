At least four dead and four others hospitalized in shooting at home on Chicago's South Side

At least four people were killed and another four were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting inside a residence on Chicago's South Side.
No one is in custody at this time, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred around 5:42 a.m. (6:42 a.m. ET), after an argument at a gathering at a home in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.
A male of unknown age and a 25-year-old man each sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and they are at Christ Hospital in unknown condition.
In addition, a female sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and a 23-year-old man self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He has since been taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
