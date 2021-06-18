Joe Jonas crashes a SoulCycle class, Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Coca-Cola and Stephen Colbert welcomes back a live audience. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Time-lapse triumph
Using a pre-fab, modular design, a developer constructed a 10-story apartment building in 28 hours and 45 minutes in Changsha, China.
SoulCycle surprise
Members of a spin class in Atlanta were shocked when Joe Jonas crashed their "Jonas Brothers vs. One Direction" themed ride. Although the class was booked solid, the instructor found space for Jonas on the podium.
Water you doing?
At a Euro 2020 championship press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo hid two Coca-Cola bottles from eyesight and encouraged people to drink more water. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports on how the viral moment was received on social media and Coca-Cola's response.
Ditch the laugh track
Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert joked he installed "remember how to applaud" signs to welcome back a live studio audience for the first time in 15 months since the start of the pandemic.
"House of horrors"
A house in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was allegedly so badly trashed by a former tenant that its listing agent describes it as a "house of horrors." CNN affiliate KMGH takes us inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.