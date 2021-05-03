Mysterious, new tarantula-like spider identified in the Florida Everglades

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * From Tuesday evening to Thursday afternoon. * At 3:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 2.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.5 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands... fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water. &&