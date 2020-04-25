It's Anzac Day in New Zealand and Australia -- but people have to mark the day of remembrance a little differently this year, even prime ministers.
April 25 marks the date when Allied soldiers landed on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War I. In both countries, people gather at dawn ceremonies to remember soldiers lost in all wars.
But with dawn services called off because of coronavirus restrictions, many opted to pay their respects from their driveways.
On Saturday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted a picture on Instagram of her standing alongside her father and partner outside Premier House in Wellington.
"Really moving to see all the images of Kiwis standing at dawn to commemorate Anzac Day this year," she wrote on Instagram. "On my street one of our neighbours played the service through a small speaker while we all stood apart but together. I had my bubble alongside me, and some flowers my mum found in the garden. A different, but still a really special Anzac Day. Lest we forget."
