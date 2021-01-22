NFL to allow 22,000 fans at Super Bowl LV, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers

The National Football League will allow 22,000 fans at Super Bowl LV next month -- including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who will get free tickets, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday.
The NFL made the decision "following discussions with public health officials, including the CDC, the Florida Department of Health, and area hospitals and health care systems," according to a press release.
"These officials reviewed and provided feedback on the NFL's comprehensive plans that will enable the league to host fans and the vaccinated health care workers in a safe and responsible way," the statement added.
Super Bowl LV is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7.
Either the Buffalo Bills or the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will represent the American Football Conference. Either the Green Bay Packers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will represent the National Football Conference. If Tampa Bay beats Green Bay the Buccaneers would become the first team in history to play the Super Bowl at home.
The league said health care workers will be recognized with planned tributes in the stadium and during the broadcast.
"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude, we hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings," Goodell said.
