An explosion at a Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana, on Sunday morning created a loud noise but left no injuries and has not posed a threat to the public at this time, according to Iberville Parish Council.
Chemical plant Dow Louisiana Operations reported that a vessel ruptured on site this morning and a loud noise was heard in the community.
"There are no injuries on site, and we are currently conducting air monitoring," Dow Louisiana Operations said in a statement on Facebook. "We have stopped all flow that was going to the vessel. During our initial assessment there does not appear to be any off-site impact other than the noise."
The company said the production unit is stable and that the rest of the site is running safely.