James Dolan, owner of the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Knicks PR Twitter account.
"He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations," according to the tweet.
Both the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons earlier in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Doris Burke, who works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, says she is now symptom-free, after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.
Multiple NBA players have tested positive, including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, who announced his diagnosis on March 19.
